Another perfect day Tuesday with sun and 70s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies stay mostly clear overnight with mild low temperatures near 50 degrees on Tuesday morning.
More sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday with temps approaching 80 degrees. Cloud cover will quickly move in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, scattered rain will likely develop into the late afternoon and evening.
We are watching a closed center off low pressure tracking eastward across the US. Rain showers will develop late Wednesday night before a weakening line of thunderstorms moves in for Thursday morning. It is too early for specifics, but gusty winds and heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out with this line of storms.
Temps will be more seasonal by Friday into next weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with daily chances for scattered rain showers.
