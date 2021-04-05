Murder suspect accused of fatal stabbing in Marshall County now in custody

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Deputies confirmed Johnathan Wade Bryant is the man who was found dead on the side of the road in Marshall County on April 2.
Bryant was found bleeding and crawling along the side of Martling Road in the Asbury community late Friday night.
Deputies say through investigation, they were able to confirm Bryant was in a fight with 26-year-old Ronny Lee Peppers Jr., resulting in Peppers stabbing Bryant in the leg.
The Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville determined Bryant died from stab wounds.
After warrants were issued for Peppers’ arrest, deputies confirm the suspect turned himself in Monday evening. Peppers is being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
UPDATE: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to call of a body found on the side the road in Albertville.
According to MCSO, they received reports of someone crawling on the side of the road at Martling Road and Jupiter Circle around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies said when they arrived they located a white male.
The body was transported to forensics in Huntsville and the cause of death is still under investigation, however deputies believe foul play is involved.
WAFF is told Gunterville Police and Asbury Volunteer Department are assisting in this investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
