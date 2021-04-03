WAFF reporter honored by North East Alabama Marine Corps League

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One of WAFF 48′s own was honored by the North East Alabama Marine Corps League this week!
In October 2020, WAFF’s Stefante Randall covered the Marine Toys for Tots campaign in DeKalb County.
The Toys for Tots drive happens every year to help bring Christmas gifts to families in need.
Officials with the League said Randall was a huge help with the campaign this year.
“Because of Randall’s televised interview in October with DHR, approximately 100 additional families learned of the opportunity and the deadline to apply for help with Marine Toys for Tots last Christmas.”
Randall was covering a landslide in DeKalb County Thursday when she was presented with her Marine Toys for Tots Commanders Award.
“We consider our supporters in the news media as part of our TFT volunteer team, because without their ‘getting the word out’, we would have no campaign!”
Congratulations again to Stefante Randall and the WAFF 48 Team!
