Saturday Starting off Cold

Literally freezing out there this morning, so a cold start to your Saturday to say the least! Bundle up as you walk out that door today.
We are under a Freeze Warning until 9am with widespread frost looking likely after 4 am.
Things will warm up throughout the day, but ‘feels like’ temperatures throughout the morning hours will be less than comfortable.
For your Saturday afternoon, highs will climb into the lower to middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. No rain chances throughout your weekend, just a few passerby clouds. Sunday will start off warmer and in the 40s, then climb into the middle to upper 60s for highs.
Warmth on the way throughout next week with most of us settled into the 70s for highs. We will see rain pop up in the extended forecast for the end of next week with the chance at some storms.
