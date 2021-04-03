Multiple people injured in shooting outside of Tuscaloosa lounge

By WBRC Staff | April 3, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 7:04 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people have been shot outside of a lounge in Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed.

Police reports say shots were fired in the Temerson Square area of downtown Tuscaloosa at 2:47 a.m. Saturday.

Shots were fired in the parking lot outside of Roxy’s, with at least five people injured, according to police. They were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.

WBRC spoke with a witness, Chris Kelly, about what happened.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say multiple suspects have been detained and were still being questioned, as of 5 a.m.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and will release any further information as it becomes available.

