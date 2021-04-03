Mobile vaccine clinics opening in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - There are a few new vaccine clinics happening in the Shoals area next week!
Leaders in Lauderdale County bought trailers to be used as COVID-19 mobile vaccination sites. North Alabama Medical Center will have trained staff on site to administer the vaccines.
One clinic will set up at Cornerstone Church on 12101 Highway 20 in Florence.
The dates for the Cornerstone site are:
- Wednesday, April 7
- Thursday, April 8
- Friday, April 9
The other clinic will be located in Rogersville, at Joe Wheeler State Park in the upper boat dock parking lot.
The trailer will be at Joe Wheeler on Friday, April 9.
Both clinics will open at 8 a.m. until supplies run out.
Don’t forget to bring a photo ID!
