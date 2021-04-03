Local churches are preparing for large Easter Sunday services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in a year, many churches will be open for Easter and people will be allowed to sit in the sanctuaries. COVID protocols will be challenged as large groups are expected at local churches this Easter Sunday.
Two local churches say they are making any and all changes possible to make sure as many people can come on Sunday that want to.
This includes multiple services, moving services outside and even continuing to go digital.
Twickenham Church of Christ in South Huntsville says they are doing an outside-only service. They are expecting around 400 people on Sunday, and Jody Vickery, a Minister at Twickenham, says they are ready for the crowd.
“We do ask folks to preregister so we have an idea about how many are coming and we can make plans accordingly,” says Vickery.
They do have plans for overflow, so those who might show up late will not be out of luck for Sunday service.
“We have areas where we can do overflow. So, we allow folks to show up at any point, whether they have registered or not,” says Vickery.
“We prefer they register, obviously, so we can plan, but we have a contingency if we have more people than we can handle.”
Whitesburg Baptist Church, right down the street from Twickenham, is expecting up to 3,000 people between their three services.
Darryl Craft, the Senior Pastor, says there will be two indoor services at 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and an outdoor service at 11:00 a.m. at their south campus.
“We are taking all the necessary things that we can do precautionary-wise. We are cleaning everything well. We do that every single week. We sanitize and we try to help people come into an environment that they feel comfortable,” says Craft.
Whitesburg is not asking that you RSVP to a service.
Craft says that is why they are having three services, so anyone who wants to join a service, can do so safely. They are also still offering online service at 9:30 a.m.
“People just come and we are going to make provision for them and help them be seated in a way that they are going to feel very good.”
If you are unsure whether a Sunday service will be safe for you, make sure to call your local church and ask.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.