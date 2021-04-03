Local ABA basketball team makes late 17-year-old honorary War Dawg

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local basketball team is honoring the late Deu’nta Moore by making him an honorary member.
The 17-year-old who played basketball for Mae Jemison High School was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last month in Huntsville.
Now, the North Alabama War Dawgs, part of the American Basketball Association, are continuing the legacy of the young star.
During their regional championship, the basketball team announced they would make Moore an honorary member.
Owner of the team, Timothy Jones, said for his team, this loss is personal because many of his players grew up in the same community Moore did.
”This is bigger than basketball. We have to always remember where we came from and I think this showed during that this moment with my players, my coaches, myself during this ceremony,” he said.
The team is now headed to Saint Louis to play in the Final Eight.
They hope to bring a trophy home in Moore’s name.
