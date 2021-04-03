Hellen Keller Hospital to host hiring fair next week

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller Hospital will be hosting a Hiring Fair for experienced RNs, new and upcoming graduates, and other qualified applicants.
According to the hospital’s Facebook page, the socially distanced event will take place on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hellen Keller Hospital.
Hospital officials said they have an open RN positions in Critical Care, Family Medical, Progressive Surgery and Medical Oncology. Hellen Keller Hospital also has many open positions in our Lab, Environmental Services and Food Services.
Hellen Keller Hospital asks that you come prepared and bring your resume. Visit www.helenkeller.com/careers to see open positions!
