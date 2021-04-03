FROST ADVISORY tonight; Perfect Easter Sunday!

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect through 8:00 AM CDT Sunday, lows will dip into the low to middle 30s overnight and patch frost will develop. Please protect any sensitive plants and vegetation that may be harmed by frost.
Despite a chilly and frost morning, Easter Sunday will be fantastic with temps quickly warming into the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to sunshine and a light southerly breeze. Clear skies remain in place overnight into Monday with lows in the middle 40s. The workweek will start off great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s for Monday and Tuesday.
Cloud cover will quickly move in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, scattered rain will likely develop into the late afternoon and evening. We are watching a closed center off low pressure tracking eastward across the US. Models are not in agreement with the timing and positioning of the low, but rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday. Giving the uncertainly of the low pressure center, it is too early to talk specifics right now… check back for the latest forecast.
Temps will be more seasonal by Friday into next weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with daily chances for scattered rain showers.
