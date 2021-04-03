FROST ADVISORY tonight; Perfect Easter Sunday!

Cloud cover will quickly move in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, scattered rain will likely develop into the late afternoon and evening. We are watching a closed center off low pressure tracking eastward across the US. Models are not in agreement with the timing and positioning of the low, but rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday. Giving the uncertainly of the low pressure center, it is too early to talk specifics right now… check back for the latest forecast.