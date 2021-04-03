Florence City Councilwoman hopes extended eligibility will bring more folks to vaccine clinics next week

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is 9th in the country when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people. That’s according to a report from the CDC.
Vaccine equity has been a concern from many community and health leaders across the state.
That’s why Florence City Councilwoman, Kaytrina Simmons, has been pushing to get vaccine clinics in her city.
With the recent eligibility expansion, there will be nearly 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama.
Simmons said this is a big deal.
Thanks to a partnership with Sigday Pharmacy, there are two scheduled for next week.
Mike Sigmon with Sigday Pharmacy said this was the perfect opportunity to help push the vaccine out to the community.
“Wow, yes. It’s incredible to be able to be a part of getting rid of this pandemic. For us to be able to go live life as normal as possible. Be able to get rid of these. No one likes masks. I want to get rid of them. So to be able to be apart of that is incredible for us. As health care providers, we don’t always have the opportunity to help our patients as much as we want to but this as great,” said Sigmon.
Simmons hopes the expanded eligibility will push more people to get their vaccine.
“I can’t stress this enough. Please come and get your vaccine. Come get vaccinated. It’s certainly important,” said Simmons.
LeeLee Ozbirn said she thinks the vaccine expansion is a step in the right direction.
She’s scheduled to get her first dose tomorrow!
“I’m choosing to get the vaccine for other people. I know that for me, I already had COVID and it wasn’t that bad, but I know that a lot of other people aren’t very susceptible and are getting really sick and I want to do that for other people,” said Ozbirn.
The vaccine clinics next week are administering Moderna vaccines, so you must be 18 and older.
The first clinic will be held on April 8th and Sherrod Church of Christ.
The second clinic will be held on April 10th at Handy Recreation Center.
Simmons said the end goal is about saving lives.
“It’s about the community and saving lives one by one.”
You do not have to have an appointment for next week clinics.
Both clinics are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.