Florence City Councilwoman hopes extended eligibility will bring more folks to vaccine clinics next week

“Wow, yes. It’s incredible to be able to be a part of getting rid of this pandemic. For us to be able to go live life as normal as possible. Be able to get rid of these. No one likes masks. I want to get rid of them. So to be able to be apart of that is incredible for us. As health care providers, we don’t always have the opportunity to help our patients as much as we want to but this as great,” said Sigmon.