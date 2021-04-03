Decatur Relay for Life is the nation’s top fundraising event for 2020

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Some big money was raised in Decatur to fight against cancer.
”Decatur Alabama is home to a lot of things but one of the things we’re so proud of is their efforts in relay for life,” said Kaki Morrow from the American Cancer Society.
Decatur Morgan County Relay for Life was number one in the country in 2020.
A big contributor to that is Wayne Farms in Decatur - which raised over $100,000 for the event.
They have made American Cancer Society’s top 10 roster every year over the last decade - and have raised over $1 million.
“Obviously those dollars go to support not only our local efforts things such as transportation programs, wigs...but it also goes to support our national research effort,” said Morrow.
Morrow says this money will help locally and nationally.
“Cancer affects one in two men and one in three women so directly. So, indirectly, we’re all affected by cancer,” said Morrow.
Frank Singleton from Wayne Farms says this is a testimony to their hard work - even in the face of a pandemic.
“What we did at the facility really reflects directly to what Decatur did as a community and Morgan County and the entire area. Generous people who work hard and don’t mind giving back,” said Singleton.
“We’re just so thankful to Wayne Farms and to all the events here in North Alabama that are about to sustain and further our mission,” said Morrow.
