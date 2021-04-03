Car wreck causes multiple fatalities in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies and other emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly wreck in Laceys Spring.
The Morgan County Coroner confirms two vehicles collided on HWY 36 at Dry Creek Cove Road, killing one male and one female. Another victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Crews are working to clear the scene now and asks motorists to avoid the area.
There are no further details at this time.
This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for updates.
