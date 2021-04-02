UAB Huntsville pediatrics chair encouraged by Pfizer vaccine effectiveness for children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New research shows Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in children ages 12 to 15.
Results also found the age group tolerated the doses well with no cases of COVID among the 1,000 participants.
Pediatrician Dr. Stefanne Battle with UAB in Huntsville says this is truly promising news.
“I support it 100 percent, I think most pediatricians would agree. we are concerned with the mask mandate falling down. We want everyone to be protected. If you can get the vaccine, please get your shot,” Dr. Battle said.
The data has yet to be peer reviewed.
Pfizer will submit its results to the FDA to expand its emergency use authorization.
