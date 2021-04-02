Two people shot at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are expected to survive after being shot early Tuesday morning in Huntsville.
A Huntsville Police Sgt. said one was taken to Huntsville Hospital, the other was taken to Crestwood Hospital.
Huntsville Police investigators were on the scene at Winter Park Apartments, were they said the shooting happened.
According to police, they were called when one of the gun shot victim knocked on the door of a nearby apartment at the complex.
The victim told the woman in the apartment he had been shot and she called 911.
When HPD officers got on scene they found two separate scenes, the apartment they were called to and the one where the shooting happened.
Investigators talked to witnesses, took pictures of the scene and searched the area. The area around where the gunshot victim knocked on the door was sectioned off with police tape.
At last update, HPD investigators said they did not have a suspect at this time.
As of about 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, all police officers had left the scene.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.