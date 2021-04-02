Sheffield Housing Authority undergoing renovations

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Improvements to Sheffield Housing authority are well underway.
The front office renovation at Manning Homes will serve as a prototype of what the other homes will look like once the renovation is complete.
Sheffield Housing Authority Executive Director Shirley Whitten said just within the first year, 10 homes here at Manning Homes will be renovated, along with homes at Long Lowe, which is another housing complex.
She said that Sheffield housing authority was chosen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to participate in a new program called “Moving to Work.”
According to HUD, “Moving to Work” is a program for public housing authorities that not only improves homes, but helps residents find jobs and become more self-sufficient.
The renovations are possible because they were selected for federal program.
She also said it makes it less expensive.
“It allows us more flexibility in financing because we can combine all of our funds to make things happen more quickly and it saves money for this because, by not paying out developer fees, etc., it’s more bricks and mortar that we can buy. So, we are very excited about this opportunity,” said Whitten.
Along with renovations to these homes, the Sheffield City Council approved to close one of the entrances of this complex. Whitten said this will decrease crime in this area by having only one way in and one way out.
