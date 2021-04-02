New Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater kicks off with Lee Brice concert

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a big week in Albertville. This weekend is the grand opening for the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater!
There was a ribbon cutting and unveiling ceremony Thursday, where hundreds of community members, city officials and leaders filled the new amphitheater.
A legacy wall was also unveiled at the $80 million facility.
Robin Lathan is the Executive Assistant to the Mayor and Communications Specialist for the city. She helped with the legacy wall and says its purpose is to honor the people who had a vison for excellence and love for youth sports.
“The names on the wall that you see you behind me symbolize their commitment going back to the 1950′s.” said Lathan. “The first little league was established March 4, 1958 in Albertville on sandlot neighborhood fields and to now see that we have 9 turf diamonds and 130 acres park, that is a gorgeous facility that draws people to play tournaments here.”
In fact, Robin’s grandfather J.C. Bryant is also honored on the legacy wall. She says he was an original founder of organized youth sports in Albertville in 1958.
“My grandfather poured his heart and soul into the youth of this community and he would be proud of what is here today, so it was pleasure to dig back into history books and learn about these ladies and gentleman who helped pave the way for where we are today,” added Lathan.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater General Manger Patrick O’Brien also spoke during the ceremony.
In honor of the grand opening, the first concert at Sand Mountain Amphitheater is Friday night! Country music singer Lee Brice will perform.
O’Brien says CDC guidelines will be enforced.
