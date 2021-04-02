Marshall Co. man guilty of shooting at Albertville Police Officer

“My client is a young man that originally came up from Florida to Alabama. He’s got a fiancé here and a two-year-old child and is trying to better his life in Alabama. He had one bad night and it’s an unfortunate situation, but this case is all about criminal intent and whether or not he actually had intent the killed officer which I don’t believe is the case. I think this case is over charged,” said Mark Teal, Defense Attorney.