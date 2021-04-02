Huntsville Vaccine Initiative: Helping people find a COVID vaccine appointment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, WAFF has received multiple calls and emails from people frustrated over securing a vaccine appointment.
First it was jammed phones lines, now it’s the internet wait list. But some help is on the way!
A local organization, Grind Hard Gain Green, will be setting up at three different locations in Huntsville every Saturday in April to help those struggling to set up an appointment.
Sonja Cowan has spent months searching the internet and making phone calls to get her 70-year-old family members a vaccine appointment in Huntsville.
And as weeks turned into months her frustration grew. She said she feels the amount of work that goes into getting vulnerable populations a vaccine in Huntsville is unacceptable.
“I am not just speaking for my family. I am speaking for other seniors that I know who know other seniors. Who has had to go to other states to get vaccinated,” Cowan explained.
To help with the frustration of finding an appointment, Grind Hard Gain Green created the Huntsville Vaccine Initiative.
“I believe that one of the biggest barriers is just the online scheduling aspect of it, and we just want to bridge that gap and that disparity and help the most vulnerable get vaccinated.”
Every Saturday in April the organization will set up at local churches and a business to help those struggling to make an appointment.
For a member of a Grind Hard Gain Green, Gregg Wooten, helping people gain immunity to the virus is personal.
“COVID has affected my family directly and I am sure it’s impacted many others in the community and the world as well,” Wooten said.
If you, or someone you know is looking for help scheduling a vaccine appointment, head to one these churches!
The Fellowship of Faith Church: 3703 Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville Alabama 35810
Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church: 2115 Winchester Road NW, Huntsville, Alabama 35810
VSI Unlimited: 3001 12th Avenue, Huntsville, Alabama 35805
The Vaccine Initiatives take place every Saturday during the month of April, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
You can also call 256-469-0112 for more information and further instruction.
