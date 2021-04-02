Huntsville police arrest man for murder in connection to grandson killed in car wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested 60-year-old Robert Wooten for murder after a car wreck that killed his grandchild.
Wooten was involved in a single car accident on November 11, 2020 while driving on I-565 and Jordan Lane.
The accident caused the death of Wooten’s 9-year-old grandson Aaron Bass. Wooten’s granddaughter, Aaron’s sister, was also in the car during the accident but survived.
Wooten was served an arrest warrant for murder Friday at his home. Wooten is now in the Madison County Jail.
