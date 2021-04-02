Huntsville church hosts drive-thru communion and other ways of worshipping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have all learned in the pandemic that we have to adapt in order to stay healthy. That is exactly what the Latham United Methodist Church is doing for Holy week.
The church offered communion in three different ways to commemorate Maundy Thursday Communion.
There was a service indoors, an online option and even a drive-thru where people could receive communion in the comfort and safety of their own cars.
Senior Pastor Robert Sparkman said it was all about helping the community.
“You know there’s a debate about that whether God can work online, and we believe he can,” Senior Pastor Sparkman said. “You know they take some bread and juice online and we consecrate it in the service here and they give it to their families.”
Pastor Sparkman said the church services are open to everyone.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.