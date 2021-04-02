Happy World Autism Awareness Day, check out how you can help raise awareness this month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy World Autism Awareness Day! In honor of this internationally recognized day, WAFF is highlighting some special events happening in the Tennessee Valley throughout the month of April.
The Autism Society of Alabama has two main events on the agenda this month, including a Digital Autism Walk called “Every Step Matters.” You can take part in this 5k any day and on your own time until April 30.
Registration is $20 and participants will receive an event t-shirt in the mail. All proceeds from this event go to the Autism Society of Alabama.
Development & Marketing Coordinator Jenny Morris said it’s all about giving community members a chance to do something fun and active, while raising awareness for autism.
You can register for the “Every Step Matters” walk using this link: https://www.walkforautismal.com/.
Another event you can take part in this month is a drive-thru resource fair! You’ll get an Autism Resource Bag full of goods for individuals and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorders across the state. Morris encourages community members to drive by, say hello and grab a bag!
“We are here to point you in the right direction,” Morris said. “We are here to help fill your needs in your journey with your person on the autism spectrum.”
The drive-thru resource fair is happening Saturday, April 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tec Masters Inc. on Wynn Drive. It is free but you must pre-register by emailing mc@autism-alabama.org.
Check out the Autism Society of Alabama’s social media pages. The links are below.
