Governor, State Health Officer to issue vaccine update from mobile Guard clinic
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 2, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:16 AM

CAMDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are scheduled to hold a vaccine rollout press briefing at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

The Governor will tour the Alabama National Guard mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Wilcox County beginning around 10 a.m. then speak with Dr. Harris following.

State Chief Medical Officer Mary McIntyre and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon will also be in attendance.

The press conference and tour are happening in Ivey’s hometown of Camden.

