Gov. Ivey expands Alabama vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older

CAMDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone in Alabama ages 16 and older beginning April 5.
The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a press briefing on Friday to make the announcement. Ivey toured the Alabama National Guard mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Wilcox County beginning prior to the briefing.
“I have committed to the people of Alabama that we are on a path forward, and while there is more work to be done, I remain hopeful and optimistic in where we are going. Recent findings from the CDC show preliminary data suggesting that vaccinated individuals do not appear to be spreading the virus, so that is hopeful, underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and is yet another reason to get the shot,” Governor Ivey said.
“Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”
State Chief Medical Officer Mary McIntyre and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon were also be in attendance.
The press conference and tour happened in Ivey’s hometown of Camden.
