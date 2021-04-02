Freezing temperatures today ahead of another cool afternoon

We are waking up to our coldest morning since March 7 this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s all across the Valley which is why there is a Freeze Warning until 8 AM today. Frost is likely in most communities unless you’re seeing a brisk north wind once again. Where we are seeing the wind we are dealing with wind chills into the low to mid 20s. Either way, bundle up as you run out the door. Sadly, despite seeing plenty of sunshine again today, our temperatures look to stay 10 to 15 degrees colder than average as we will only make the mid to upper 50s for most neighborhoods in North Alabama. Wind today won’t be as breezy, but it will still be around 10 mph from the north. The good news is that tonight into Saturday might be our final frost until the fall. Overnight temperatures into Saturday morning will likely drop back into the low to mid 30s.