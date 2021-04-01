World War II, Korean War Veteran honored with commendation, parade for 97th birthday

Hayhurst was drafted when he was 18 years old to serve in the Army during World War II. In June 1944, his tank recovery unit landed on Omaha Beach 10 days after the Allies invaded Normandy. The unit supported combat missions during the Battle of the Bulge and Rhineland. At the end of WWII, Hayhurst received a field commission to first lieutenant and was later recalled into service during the Korean War.