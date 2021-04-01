Portion of Alabama 117 in DeKalb County closed due to landslide

Northbound AL 117 traffic (traveling toward Valley Head): AL 117 SB to GA 48 EB (at state line) GA 48 EB to US 27 SB (in Summerville, Ga.) US 27 SB to GA 114 WB (in Summerville, Ga.) GA 114 WB to AL 68 WB (at state line) AL 68 WB to AL 35 NB (at Gaylesville) AL 35 NB to US 11 NB (at Fort Payne) US 11 NB to AL 117 (at Hammondville)