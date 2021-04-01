Many North Alabama school districts will continue requiring masks after mandate expires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are less than two weeks from the state-wide mask mandate expiring.
That means businesses, work places and schools have a decision to make, to require masks or not.
We know Cullman County Schools will not require kids and teachers to wear masks. Limestone County Schools tells us they have not decided yet.
But, Huntsville City, Madison City, Madison County and Morgan County Schools will continue requiring their students and staff to mask up after April 9.
We’re told from some parents, this news is a big relief.
Deta Adams, mother of two Madison City Schools students, says the way the district has implemented safety protocols made it a little easier.
“They know how kids behave in a classroom setting, so I’ve been impressed with how they’ve kept things going, kept the teachers protected as well,” Adams said.
She believes Governor Ivey is acting too soon.
“I believe that we as a state are maybe lifting it a little early, compared to the rest of the nation,” Adams said.
She also says she is glad the masks will stay on at her kids’ school.
“My girls, personally, they want to wear the mask, they get upset when they see kids not properly wearing their mask. So I think they would’ve wanted to voluntarily continue wearing the mask,” Adams said.
William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association says he appreciates the districts in North Alabama that are continuing to require them.
“We’re so close to the end of the school year. At least until we can get out, get out to the summer and hopefully by the time we come back to school, the vast majority of our public will at least have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,”
Superintendent for Madison City Schools, Dr. Ed Nichols, tells me one reason the district will continue to wear masks is that not all staff have received their COVID-19 vaccine.
