Madison County Board of Health strongly recommends masks after April 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Board of Health say although they agree to lift the county’s mask mandate on April 9 with the rest of Alabama, they recommend people still wear masks in crowded places.
A release form the Madison County Board of Health states, “We must be careful and remember that many are still vulnerable. This pandemic is NOT over, and we must not let our guard down.”
Physicians on the Board recommend schools, businesses, health care facilities, nursing homes and crowded places continue to require face coverings.
The release went to on to discuss how crucial masks have been within the past year and say until enough people get vaccinated, the masks should remain.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 will be the key to returning people to everyday life. Currently approved (EUA) COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing illness, hospitalizations, and death. Get a vaccine when you can!”
Officials with the Board of Health say they will continue to monitor the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID in the area. They even went on to say they are prepared to reinstate the mask mandate if that’s what it takes to keep the community healthy.
The final statement in the release expresses their hope for a mask less future.
“We look forward to the day when we do not need to be as vigilant. We believe that day will be sooner if we proceed with caution now.”
