Limestone County residents frustrated with pond-like flooding in yards, streets

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you have been dealing with rising waters with the recent storms. People in one Ardmore neighborhood say it takes days for floodwaters to recede.
“It’s been constant. Constant,” said resident Amy Martin.
Martin lives on Mooresville Road in Ardmore.
“Everywhere around, you know around this area, is just so like... marshy and swampy. Our backyard has not dried out since we’ve lived here,” said Martin.
She bought her house in the winter and was not aware of what would follow the rain. She says her yard never dries out and calls it a mud-pit.
She is concerned about letting her children play outside.
“They can’t get on their swing set because they’re covered in mud. The mosquitos have, since it’s warmed up, I’ve noticed that they just kind of stay in the backyard over it. Honestly, it kind of smells. There’s like a smell from the water just standing, it’s disgusting,” said Martin.
Other neighbors are also concerned. Cheryl Mitchell says you can’t even tell where the driveway is at her house.
“My husband has a lot of health issues and if I had to call the ambulance, I don’t even know if they can get in here when it’s that deep and that really bothers me,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell says she met with a county official about this last year.
“They replaced the culvert under the road and it really hasn’t helped,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell says she is worried about the impact on the roads.
“The road is eroding. It get’s narrower and narrower every time it floods. I worry about someone running off in our ditch again or in our pond or somebody dying,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell also said she was not aware this area could flood when she purchased the home.
Neither have made recent requests for additional work to alleviate rising waters.
