Limestone County Mega Fair in Athens this week

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking for something fun to do this week with the family, the Limestone County Mega Fair is in Athens.
Opening day was supposed to be on Wednesday, but due to the weather that was postponed until Thursday.
Cayce Lee with Athens Limestone County Tourism says the family fun fair was held last year during the peak of the pandemic, and had extra safety precautions in place.
Gates open Thursday and Friday, at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00p.m.
Admission is $5 for Thursday, and $8 on Friday and Saturday. Children ages two and under are admitted for free.
This year, we’re told safety measures are back in place.
“This will allow people to get out and do something fun as a family especially during Spring Break in the county and several communities,” Lee said. For those who can’t go to the beach or go to the mountains it’s something fun to do in our own backyard.”
Lee said if you plan to go, make sure you wear your mask.
