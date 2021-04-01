Lawrence County family says man pointing rifle at them and deputies wasn’t random

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Justin Cody Cartee is accused of pointing a rifle at people in a Lawrence County neighborhood, as well as deputies.
Tim Riley said this situation was brewing long before yesterday.
“It’s nice and peaceful normally, country, but yesterday it wasn’t so peaceful,” said Tim Riley.
Riley said Justin Cody Cartee stormed into his daughter’s yard.
“I hear someone kicking the door again and I look out the window and it was Cody,” said Riley.
“Were you scared?”
“Yes ma’am. He was screaming he was going to kill me and kill my daughter. He even told the cops he was going to kill them,” said Riley.
Riley said Cartee used to date his daughter. He said Cartee showed up at his daughter’s house two days ago, threatening her.
But he said things really escalated yesterday.
“I told him to leave and he said ‘no I’m going to kill you’ and he was kicking in the door, so I shot my pistol in the air and said ‘leave I don’t want to have to shoot you, but you don’t leave I will,” said Riley.
Cartee left for a short period of time. Deputies responded to the area and were trying to figure out what happened when Riley’s daughter saw him coming back.
“We were discussing what was going on when all of a sudden my daughter who was on the porch upstairs hollers ‘Dad, he’s out in the field and he’s got a rifle,” said Riley.
Riley said things got tense.
“Put the gun down, put the gun down, he didn’t put the gun down. He’s lucky they didn’t shoot him because they said it 25, 30 times,” said Riley.
Riley said his daughter broke off her relationship with Cartee, and he hopes he gets the help he needs.
“You don’t beat on a woman. This kind of person is sick and needs help. They need to put him away for a while and fix him. I don’t know if he can be fixed but they need to try because right now he’s a broke individual and he goes around hurting other people just because he is,” said Riley.
Right now, Cartee is sitting in the Lawrence County Jail on multiple charges. Riley said he is staying put at his daughters home until she can move somewhere safer.
