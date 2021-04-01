Lauderdale County officials reopen Shoal Creek Bridge on County Road 47

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If County Road 47 near Shoal Creek is part of your daily travels, listen up!
According to Lauderdale County officials, the Shoal Creek Bridge was closed to all traffic for a number of hours on Thursday. The closure came after a barge was discovered resting against the bridge on Wednesday evening.
As of 10:40 a.m., Road Department team members re-opened the bridge.
Officials said the water level and flow rate are both above normal due to recent rainfall.
The barge has been removed from it’s resting position on the side of the bridge.
