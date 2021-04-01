Lauderdale County officials close Shoal Creek Bridge on County Road 47

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If County Road 47 near Shoal Creek is part of your daily travels, listen up!
According to Lauderdale County officials, the Shoal Creek Bridge is closed to all traffic until further notice. The closure comes after a barge was discovered resting against the bridge on Wednesday evening.
The County Road Department says the water level and flow rate are both above normal due to recent rainfall.
