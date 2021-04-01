Huntsville police arrest man for sexual abuse, posting it online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a Harvest man is in jail for sexually abusing a child and posting the abuse on social media.
Jadarian Williams, 24, is accused sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, recording it and sharing it online.
The arrest happened after several tips from concerned citizens reached the Special Victims Unit (SVU).
The Huntsville Police SVU Investigators are based at the National Children’s Advocacy Center, where they received assistance from Homeland Security on this case. Investigators traveled to central Alabama during the investigation to collect evidence.
According to an arrest affidavit, Williams is out on bond. At this time, it is believed there are no other victims.
No further information is being released about the post to protect the victim’s identity.
