Guntersville Lake HydroFest is back, tickets on sale Thursday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every summer, people from all over travel south to visit Alabama’s beaches and lakes. This summer, Guntersville Lake is welcoming back the fastest boat drivers for HydroFest!
HydroFest is a two-day summer event where the fastest boats will race to take home the Southern Cup title.
Guntersville Lake HydroFest will take place June 26-27, 2021, and tickets go on sale Thursday, April 1.
This tradition dates back to the 1940s and is back after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
This year, fans can enjoy the race with day passes, personal tent spaces or a weekend pass!
Can’t commit to the full weekend? No problem!
Day passes will allow ticket holders access to either Saturday or Sunday’s event. Premium Personal Tent Spaces will allow tents up to 15x15 feet and will have an on-water space for their tents in Zone 1. If you purchase a tent space, you must bring your own tent.
Active-duty military members can also expect to get in free all weekend. This deal is for active-duty military members only and you must show your current active-duty military ID.
Additionally, race-goers will have access to weekend passes, club level and ultimate weekend passes.
Weekend passes include access to the event both days. Club Level includes access into a large, private tented area for on-the-water viewing at the start/finish line and free lunch. Free transportation to see the boats at the pits any time throughout the two days of racing is also included.
The Ultimate Weekend Pass includes admission into the event, free transportation to see the boats at any time throughout the two days of racing and a commemorative program.
For more information on the 2021 Guntersville Lake HydroFest, or to purchase tickets, head to to the Guntersville Lake HydroFest website!
