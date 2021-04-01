Crime of the Week: The bolting bandit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you help catch a bolting crook?
This week, the Crime Stoppers are hoping that one of your tips will lead them down the trail to find a gate busting, trailer taking suspect.
Huntsville Police say this guy broke the lock to the gate of someone’s property on Winchester Road. Once inside, investigators say he stole an 8′ x 16′ trailer along with a second 5′x10′ trailer with a Zero turn mower loaded on it.
In all, nearly $11,000 dollars in equipment was taken. The bolting bandit was last seen driving a Maroon Chevrolet pick-up truck.
If you have a tip that leads police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.