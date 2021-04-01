Cold & breezy day ahead with temperatures staying below the 50s!

Tomorrow morning will be even colder than today, as we will see a widespread thick frost. Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for all communities. With a light wind it is more likely that Friday will bring frost for most. It will be a bit warmer for the afternoon on Friday with temperatures into the mid-50s, but still cooler than normal. Friday into Saturday will be the last of the cold and could very well be our final frost of the spring season. Temperatures on Saturday will be into the low to mid 30s with a light wind. Overall, Easter weekend looks fantastic, albeit a bit cool. Both days will be into the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies! 70s return next week.