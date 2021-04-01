Cold & breezy day ahead with temperatures staying below the 50s!

Happy April! No April Fools here… this cold is legit.
Yesterday’s cold front really packed its punch overnight as skies cleared out. Temperatures have dipped into the low to mid 30s, but it feels even colder due to the breezy northwest wind. Wind chills this morning are into the low to mid 20s for most, due to a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. That wind has limited frost development in some spots, but we still have some patchy frost where the wind has been calm. Despite plenty of sunshine today, we will stay chilly. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s and low 50s. However, it will feel even colder as a north wind will stay strong at 15 to 30 mph. That means our wind chill will be into the upper 30s for much of the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will be even colder than today, as we will see a widespread thick frost. Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for all communities. With a light wind it is more likely that Friday will bring frost for most. It will be a bit warmer for the afternoon on Friday with temperatures into the mid-50s, but still cooler than normal. Friday into Saturday will be the last of the cold and could very well be our final frost of the spring season. Temperatures on Saturday will be into the low to mid 30s with a light wind. Overall, Easter weekend looks fantastic, albeit a bit cool. Both days will be into the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies! 70s return next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
