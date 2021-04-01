Calm and Clear Thursday Afternoon

A chilly, but easy going Thursday afternoon.
Highs will climb into the 50s for your day with plenty of sunshine to help combat brisk northern winds. Clouds will steer clear for the next few days, keeping our evenings cooler.
A Freeze Warning is over the Tennessee Valley until 8 am Friday morning, with another chance at a frost for your Saturday. Things will warm up for the weekend, but still trend a little cooler than average. The upper 60s for your Holiday, and then the 70s to follow for next week.
The extended forecast shows a nice stretch of days with sunshine and above average temperatures.
