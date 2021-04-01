Calhoun Community College sending stimulus payments to all students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every student enrolled right now at Calhoun Community College is about to see hundreds of dollars hit their bank accounts.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Nationwide, more than $8 billion is going out to colleges across the country.
At Calhoun, students who qualify for Title IV or Pell grants will receive a payment of nearly $1,100.
All other student will get nearly $550.
“There still some challenges out there that our students are having in regards to just basic needs, and a lot of times they have to pay attention to those needs before they can give attention to their education, so hopefully these funds will help them to stay in school and do well,” Interim Dean Joe Burke said.
Burke says the payments will start coming electronically through Bank-Mobile this week.
