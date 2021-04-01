Bridgeport police officer arrested on pornography charges

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bridgeport police officer is now behind bars at the Jackson County Jail.
Bridgeport police officer Geoffrey Booth is charged with pornography possession.
WAFF was told Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic call involving Booth. That’s when they found pornographic images of someone under the age of 17 on his phone.
According to deputies, Booth turned himself into the Jackson County Jail on April 1, and has already resigned from the Bridgeport Police Department.
We’re told an investigation into the pornography possession began early last month.
Booth is being held on a $5,000 bond.
