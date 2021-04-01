ALEA Missing Child Alert for 2 toddlers out of Mobile Co.

MOBILE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two toddlers, Annelise Caballero and Kevin Caballero.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the father does not have custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The MCSO is asking for the public’s help locating James Carl Caballero and the children.
Annelise Marie Caballero is one year old with brown hair and brown eyes and Kevin Lucas Caballero is two years old with blond hair and blue eyes.
The toddlers were last seen on March 31, 2021 at approximately 7:00 pm in Irvington, Alabama.
Annelise and Kevin may be traveling with James Carl Caballero.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Annelise and Kevin Caballero, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or call 911.
