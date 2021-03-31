FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews had to make a water rescue in Falkville after someone got stuck while attempting to drive through the flooded road.
Falkville Fire and Morgan County Rescue Squad responded to Lacon Road near Vulcan Materials after they received a tip about a person trapped on top of their vehicle stuck in deep flood waters.
Swiftwater personnel from both agencies were able to reach the subject and brought them back to safety.
Emergency crews want to remind everyone: if you see or hear about water on roadways, find an alternate route, do not drive trough it.
Remember, turn around, don’t drown!
