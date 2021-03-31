US Attorney General launching hate crime review

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With racially motivated crime on the rise in the U.S., the U.S. Attorney General is launching a 30 day review on hate crimes.
His memo to the Justice Department says he wants to prioritize criminal investigations and prosecutions of hate crimes.
In Alabama, if proven that a crime was motivated by hate, then the offender will receive additional time on their sentence.
The executive director for the Alabama’s District Attorney Association says law enforcement officers are trained to detect hate crimes and won’t hesitate to prosecute if the evidence is there.
“We have to approve that their intent when they committed the crime was to commit the crime because of that other factor, race, religion or something of that nature. I think our us attorney general is looking at these hate crime statues to see if maybe there’s room to draft some model legislation to push across the country to make it more uniform and more effective,” says Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association.
Matson added, many hate crimes go un-prosecuted since their is not enough evidence to prove them.
