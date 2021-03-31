UNA has more vaccine appointments available!

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, there are more open spots available at the University of North Alabama.
Getting shots in arms, that’s their number one mission.
UNA has at least 200 appointments available next week to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The college is set up with the state to receive a certain number of doses every 28 days.
Right now, there are 680 appointments that will be spread out over the next few weeks.
These appointments will be open to anyone, as long as you are eligible to receive a vaccine per the state health department guidelines.
Right now, that’s people who are 55 and older, those who have qualifying health conditions and those who work in certain industries.
“We have everything set up as far as storage and all that and we’re able to maintain those, but we want to give these out. As soon as we get the vaccine, we want to give them out in the community and we want people to receive them,” said Sheena Burgeen.
