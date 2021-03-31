Two Colbert County schools awarded TVA STEM grant

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two elementary schools in Colbert County received $5,000 each for their STEAM Lab.
The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded the $5,000 to Hatton Elementary and Leighton Elementary.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
That covers Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.
The schools will use the funds for more equipment and to further their education initiatives that are focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math in the classroom.
“It’s only going to brighten their future. We all know that technology is a force in the workforce today. It gives students hands-on opportunity to work with this,” said Hatton elementary principal, Nick Cottrell.
He also said this is a good opportunity for rural areas.
