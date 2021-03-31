Trial begins for man accused of shooting at Albertville Police Officer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man is on trial for the attempted murder of a police officer.
The incident happened back in 2019.
26-year-old Marc Shadrick Alcime is accused of shooting at an Albertville Police Officer during a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, WAFF 48 heard testimony from both a witness and the police officer that Alcime is accused of shooting at.
Officer Bobby Banister said he pulled over Alcime and then chased him on foot. He said Alcime shot at him twice while he was trying to run away.
Alcime was pulled over after Joanne Wilson and her husband called to complain about his driving. They actually followed Alcime until police arrived.
Wilson said she also heard two gunshots while she was on the phone with dispatch.
Two hours later, Alcime was arrested later according to police, who said that the he broke his leg while jumping over a fence.
When police arrived, they found a gun nearby.
Alcime’s Defense Attorney is trying to poke some holes in the case.
“My client is a young man that originally came up from Florida to Alabama. He’s got a fiancé here and a two-year-old child and is trying to better his life in Alabama. He had one bad night and it’s an unfortunate situation, but this case is all about criminal intent and whether or not he actually had intent the killed officer which I don’t believe is the case. I think this case is over charged,” said Mark Teal, Defense Attorney.
He said there isn’t enough evidence for the attempted murder charge.
“I think there is an awful lot of evidence that they’re putting on that really has nothing to do with the real issue, and it is he never intended to kill this officer. And Accidents happen and his body camera dropped on the ground, so we don’t have that and we can’t actually see it,” said Mark Teal, Defense Attorney.
Teal is also worried about the jury because there is no diversity on it.
“I don’t think it’s a fair jury for him. Unfortunately, in Marshall County we don’t have a large black community and it’s a problem,” said Teal.
The trial will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
