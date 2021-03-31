Stormy start to Wednesday with colder air to follow

Heavy rain and stronger thunderstorms moved into the Valley overnight bringing some strong gusts of wind and areas of localized heavy rainfall. Storms this morning continue to train over the same areas this morning and will continue for the first half of the day today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7pm. Temperatures will plummet as we go through the day as the cold front pushes through. Our highest temperatures have likely already occurred, with the low to mid 60s. By this afternoon we will be into the mid-40s. Wind behind the front will turn to the northwest allowing for that cold air to continue to move in. Gusts this afternoon will be steady between 20 to 30 mph. Scattered and isolated showers should come to an end by mid-afternoon then we will clear.