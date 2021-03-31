Stormy start to Wednesday with colder air to follow

Happy Wednesday! It has been an active start already today and we have more storms to go.
Heavy rain and stronger thunderstorms moved into the Valley overnight bringing some strong gusts of wind and areas of localized heavy rainfall. Storms this morning continue to train over the same areas this morning and will continue for the first half of the day today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7pm. Temperatures will plummet as we go through the day as the cold front pushes through. Our highest temperatures have likely already occurred, with the low to mid 60s. By this afternoon we will be into the mid-40s. Wind behind the front will turn to the northwest allowing for that cold air to continue to move in. Gusts this afternoon will be steady between 20 to 30 mph. Scattered and isolated showers should come to an end by mid-afternoon then we will clear.
Overnight, as our skies clear out, our temperatures will dive into the low to mid 30s. If the wind calms down enough, we will likely see some patchy frost with clear skies. However, frost will all be determined on if the wind will be lighter than 5 mph. Either way, it will be a chilly day on Thursday with high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s, but north winds making it feel even colder with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill will probably be a factor most of the day. Friday morning will be even colder with a widespread thick frost as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. From there we will warm slightly, leading to a fantastic Easter weekend full of sunshine and highs in to the mid 60s!
