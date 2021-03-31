Senator Tommy Tuberville visits Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senator Tommy Tuberville is in Madison County this week.
He’s visiting to get familiar with Huntsville’s space and defense missions, as leaders in Washington D.C. preparing their budget.
Senator Tuberville is a member of the Armed Services Committee, and he wants to see what leaders at the Arsenal need.
“We spent four hours talking about almost every part of the space program and their plans. They have a great plan, not just going to the moon, but also to Mars. Hopefully in my lifetime we get to do that, but it’s going to have to be a lot of work between now and then. It takes money, it takes organization, and of course the people here, for years have been on top of everything,” said Tuberville.
He met with some of the masterminds behind the space program.
The goal is to take what he learned, back to Washington, to fight for funding.
“I remember sitting in front of the TV when I was a young kid, and watched us make the first steps on the moon. Now we’re going back, so we got a very good briefing on what they’re doing, why they’re doing it, when they’re going to do it, the time limits and obviously the budget,” said Tuberville.
A lot of people work on Redstone Arsenal in the defense industry too.
Tuberville says it was important to learn how different agencies and contractors work together.
“We got what 700 or 800 defense contractors in Huntsville? In Redstone we’ve got a lot of things going on behind the fence. I’ve been here many times, I just haven’t seen the intricacies of what’s going on,” said Tuberville.
Senator Tuberville did not want to comment about space command moving its headquarters to the Arsenal.
That was a decision made under President Trump’s administration.
It’s under review now that President Biden has taken over, but so far hasn’t been changed.
